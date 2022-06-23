At least four House GOP lawmakers asked for pardons after Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol revealed Thursday that Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) Mo Brooks (Ala.) Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.) asked for a presidential pardon for their role in voting to overturn election results in certain states on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the panel who played an elevated role in Thursday’s proceedings, presented an email from Brooks, dated Jan. 11, 2021, in which the congressman asked for presidential pardons for himself, Gaetz, and lawmakers who objected to the Electoral College vote for Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“President Trump asked me to send you this letter. This letter is also pursuant to a request from Matt Gaetz,” the email reads.

“As such, I recommend that President give general (all purpose) pardons to the following groups of people:,” the email adds. “Every Congressman and Senator who voted to reject the electoral vote submission of Arizona and Pennsylvania.”

The panel also showed a video of former special assistant to the president Cassidy Hutchinson saying Gaetz and Brooks “both advocated for there to be a blanket pardon” for members of Congress involved with a meeting that took place on Dec, 21, 2020, presumably the huddle at the White House that focused on overturning the 2020 presidential election.

She also said Gaetz and Brooks advocated for a blanket pardon for “a handful of other members that weren’t at the Dec. 21 meeting.” Those were meant to be “preemptive pardons,” she noted.

Additionally, Hutchinson said “Gaetz was personally pushing for a pardon, and he was doing so since early December,” but said she did not know why.

Gaetz reached out to Hutchinson asking for a meeting with Meadows “about receiving a presidential pardon,” according to her closed-door testimony presented at Thursday’s hearing.

Hutchinson said Biggs, Gohmert and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) also asked for pardons, but did not reveal more details.

And she said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a fierce defender of Trump, “talked about congressional pardons, but he never asked me for one,” noting that he was largely inquiring about whether or not the White House was going to grant the lawmaker pardons.

Updated at 5:47 p.m.