trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/27/22 10:32 AM ET
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) participates in a ceremonial swearing in for members of the press with her family and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after being sworn in on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She’s the first Mexican-born member to serve in the House.
Greg Nash
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) participates in a ceremonial swearing in for members of the press with her family and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after being sworn in on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She’s the first Mexican-born member to serve in the House.

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment.

“She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a queen,” Flores wrote. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Flores was elected to the seat in a special election earlier this month after Rep. Filemon Vela (D) resigned from Congress in March, eroding Democrats’ already razor-thin majority. Flores is the country’s first Mexican-born woman to be sworn in to Congress.

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted on Monday.

The 34th District had traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but Flores flipped the seat after garnering 51 percent of the vote compared to her Democratic opponent’s 43.3 percent, according to The New York Times.

She will attempt to retain the seat in the November midterm elections against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D).

Gonzales, who currently represents the state’s 15th Congressional District, said after redistricting that he would run in the 34th District.

This story was updated at 11:08 a.m.

Tags Filemon Vela House Mayra Flores Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Queen Vicente Gonzalez

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  2. Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ ...
  3. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  4. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  5. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  6. Democrats more likely to vote in ...
  7. Supreme Court sides with high school ...
  8. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  9. What’s in the Senate’s 80-page ...
  10. Juan Williams: Hillary Clinton can ...
  11. Ocasio-Cortez says conservative ...
  12. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  13. Graham: Alito ‘set the right ...
  14. Doctors who perform abortions will be ...
  15. Kilmeade: Trump was ...
  16. Thomas opinion strikes fear in ...
  17. Climate action could be next ...
  18. Amid deepening divisions, US no ...
Load more

Video

See all Video