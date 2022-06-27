Minnesota Democrat tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Minnesota Democrat said she feels “okay” and is quarantining at home.

“After 2+ years, today I finally tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time,” McCollum wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“As of now, I feel okay and am quarantining at home. I will participate in this week’s House Appropriations Committee markups remotely. Grateful to be vaccinated and boosted!” she added.

McCollum is the latest congressional lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19. Last week, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) revealed that he had come down with the virus. He said he was fully vaccinated, boosted and not experiencing symptoms.

Earlier this month, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said she tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time after attending the Summit of the Americas in California, where she was informed of a potential exposure.

News of McCollum’s diagnosis comes during a quiet week for the House. The chamber does not have any votes scheduled. There are, however, a handful of upcoming committee meetings, including a surprise hearing on Jan. 6, 2021, set for tomorrow.

On Sunday, the U.S. reported more than 36,000 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 78 percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC, but only 33.6 percent of individuals ages 5 and older have received their first booster shot.