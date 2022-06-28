Live coverage: Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify in last-minute Jan. 6 hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, is the mystery guest who will speak on Tuesday at a last-minute hearing organized by the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson has already provided a wealth of information to the panel, sitting with its investigators over the course of four separate interviews.

Hutchinson will be the first White House employee to testify publicly before the committee.

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Meadows aide testifying on Jan. 6?

11:00 a.m.

As an aide to Meadows — who himself was at the center of efforts between the campaign, Congress and the Justice Department to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election — Hutchinson has provided insight on activities happening across the White House.

It was a taped deposition with Hutchinson that the committee used to detail which Republican lawmakers had sought pardons from Trump. It was her testimony that indicated that Meadows had been warned about the potential for violence on Jan. 6. And Hutchinson also told investigators that White House lawyers had advised against the Trump campaign’s alternate elector scheme.

Her testimony has even offered details on Trump’s reactions the day of the riot. It was Hutchinson who detailed Trump’s indifference to chants of “Hang Mike Pence” unfolding at the riot, suggesting the supporters “have the right idea.”

–Rebecca Beitsch

