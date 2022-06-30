trending:

House

Liz Cheney: Trump ‘a domestic threat that we have never faced before’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/30/22 7:46 AM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee to hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022 focusing on the actions of former Department of Justice employees.
Greg Nash
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee to hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022 focusing on the actions of former Department of Justice employees.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said late Wednesday that former President Trump poses a “domestic threat” that the nation has “never faced before.”

“At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our Constitutional Republic,” Cheney said during an address at the Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

“And he is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man.” 

Cheney said that some in the GOP are “embracing” Trump and “enabling his lies.”

“Many others are urging that we not confront Donald Trump, that we look away. And that is certainly the easier path,” she added.

“One need only look at the threats that are facing the witnesses who’ve come before the January 6th Committee to understand the nature and the magnitude of that threat.”

Cheney, one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol, is one of two GOP members of the House select committee that is investigating the rioting. 

The panel earlier this week heard from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified about conversations between and interactions among White House officials on Jan. 6.

“Her superiors, men many years older, a number of them are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation,” Cheney said during her speech in California, referring to Hutchinson. “But her bravery and her patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold”

Cheney concluded in her remarks by saying no one can ignore the threat that Trump poses, adding “we stand at the edge of an abyss and we must pull back.” 

“As the full picture is coming into view with the January 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we could have imagined,” Cheney said.

