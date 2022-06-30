Hutchinson one of the two witnesses Trump allies sought to intimidate: reports

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was one of the two witnesses who received threatening messages described by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) during Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, CNN and Punchbowl News report.

At the end of the hearing, following bombshell testimony from Hutchinson, Cheney claimed Trump allies sent messages apparently intended to intimidate witnesses.

Cheney displayed messages reportedly sent to one witness, one of which read: “A person let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he’s thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

Cheney, the committee’s vice chairwoman, did not name the individuals who allegedly received the messages, but several sources disclosed to CNN and Punchbowl that Hutchinson was one of the recipients.

Several lawmakers dubbed the messages witness tampering and made calls to action, including Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee, calling it “dangerous behavior.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) echoed his sentiment, saying, “It’s a crime to tamper with witnesses, it’s a form of obstructing justice.”

He added, “The committee won’t tolerate it, and we haven’t had the chance to fully investigate it or fully discuss it, but it’s something on our agenda.”

Hutchinson, who was the sole witness during Tuesday’s hearing, made several bombshell claims during her testimony, including that Trump was aware that protesters had weapons when he told them to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.