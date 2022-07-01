Oversight committee to hold hearing on impact of Roe reversal

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is slated to hold a hearing this month on the impact the reversal of Roe v. Wade will have in the U.S.

The hearing, scheduled for July 13, will come less than a month after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that made access to abortion a constitutional right, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, announced the hearing on Friday, writing in a statement that it will underscore the “devastating effects” the decision will have for generations.

“Make no mistake: This decision is the culmination of a years-long public campaign by Republicans to appoint a Supreme Court that would support draconian restrictions on people’s reproductive health care,” Maloney said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“This hearing will focus on those whom these restrictions will harm the most and highlight the devastating impact that this decision will have on generations to come,” she added.

Maloney said she is “committed to protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care for all.”

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe followed weeks of speculation, after a draft majority opinion reversing the nearly 50-year precedent leaked in May.

Since the ruling was made final last Friday, “trigger laws” banning the medical procedure in the event of Roe being overturned have gone into effect in a number of states.