Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel turns to alleged link between Trump tweet, extremists

by The Hill staff - 07/12/22 10:10 AM ET

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will turn its focus this week to former President Trump’s campaign to rally protesters to Washington, pointing to one tweet in particular as a pivotal moment in the violent effort to overturn his election defeat. 

​​“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted Dec. 19, 2020. 

How to watch: Live video will begin at 1 p.m. on this page. Check back for live updates as the event begins.

