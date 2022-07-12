Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel turns to alleged link between Trump tweet, extremists

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will turn its focus this week to former President Trump’s campaign to rally protesters to Washington, pointing to one tweet in particular as a pivotal moment in the violent effort to overturn his election defeat.

​​“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted Dec. 19, 2020.

