Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel turns to alleged link between Trump tweet, extremists
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will turn its focus this week to former President Trump’s campaign to rally protesters to Washington, pointing to one tweet in particular as a pivotal moment in the violent effort to overturn his election defeat.
“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted Dec. 19, 2020.
"Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" Trump tweeted Dec. 19, 2020.
