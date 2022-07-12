Mike Flood sworn in to replace former Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry

Mike Flood, a Republican from Nebraska, was sworn into office on Tuesday to replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) after Fortenberry resigned from office following convictions on three felonies.

Flood, who previously served as speaker of the Nebraska legislature, won a special election late last month to succeed Fortenberry in the Cornhusker State’s 1st Congressional District. He bested state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks (D) for the seat.

The congressman will serve the remainder of Fortenberry’s term, which ends in January 2023. He will face Pansing Brooks for reelection in November.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) administered the oath of office to Flood on the House floor Tuesday evening. He was surrounded by members of the Nebraska delegation.

In remarks following the oath, Flood said he was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to serve in Congress, and vowed to work to “find solutions to America’s toughest problems.”

“When the people of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District woke up this morning, they simply wanted to know that their elected officials and leaders were working to solve problems, create opportunities for their children and make sure our homeland is safe,” Flood said on the House floor.

“In that spirit, with a deep sense of abiding love for our country, I look forward to working with all of you to find solutions to America’s toughest problems. I pledge to be honest, work for the betterment of our country, and conduct myself in such a way that I honor this institution, the People’s House,” he added.

The new congressman also noted that he was being sworn in on what would have been his mother’s 79th birthday.

“My mom passed away in January and today would have been her 79th birthday. And although she’s a Democrat, I know she is smiling from heaven as I took my oath tonight,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a statement said Flood “stands for strong conservative values and he has a dedicated conviction in the right to life.”

“I am looking forward to working with Mike on the issues impacting the constituents of our districts and Americans across the country. This is a great day for the people of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, who will once again have a Representative who will fight for them here in Congress,” he added.

Fortenberry announced in late March that he was resigning from office, two days after a federal jury in California found him guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements to authorities.

He was accused of making false statements regarding a $30,200 campaign donation that authorities said was made by a Nigerian businessman during a 2016 fundraising event in California. Under federal law, contributions and donations from foreign nationals to local, state or federally elected officials are not allowed.

He was sentenced to two years of probation last month. He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and perform 20 hours of community service.