Ronny Jackson says Obama criticized his 2020 comments about Biden’s mental health

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson (Texas), who previously served as the White House physician under former President Obama and former President Trump, said Obama sent an email criticizing him for comments he made in 2020 about President Biden’s mental health.

Jackson revealed the email in an upcoming memoir called “Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values” obtained by Fox News Digital. The outlet reported Jackson sent a tweet during the 2020 election questioning Biden’s mental fitness.

“Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!” Jackson tweeted at the time with a video of what he called Biden’s “latest cognitive misadventure.”

Jackson sent the tweet while he was running for Congress, and said he was shocked to receive an email from Obama about 20 minutes later, according to Fox News Digital.

Obama told Jackson he spoke well of him “in public and private,” avoided talking about Jackson’s work in Trump’s administration and thought of Jackson as a “friend.”

“That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration,” Obama said in the email.

“You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future,” Obama concluded.

After consulting with conservative commentator Dan Bongino, Jackson said he decided not to respond to Obama’s email, marking the last time the two had communication.

“So, upon reflection, I thought, You know what? Screw that guy! I’m not doing it,” Jackson wrote in his book, Fox News Digital reported.

A representative for Obama said he had no comment on the report.

Jackson’s book is set to come out July 26. In it, he details his political career, time as a Navy doctor and work during the George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations.

Biden, who is the oldest president in American history, has faced questions surrounding his age as he continues to say he’ll run for office in 2024, when he will be 81 years old.

Jackson claims in his book there has been hypocrisy in the media and political realm between criticizing Trump and Biden’s health, Fox News Digital reported.

“Trump never made crazy statements like the ones Biden was making almost every day,” Jackson said in the book, “but these people were jumping up and down: ‘He’s not fit to be president; he needs a cognitive test!’”

“It’s awfully ironic now, considering [Biden’s mental fitness] is all anyone, including the liberal media, can talk about,” Jackson told Fox News Digital.

The Hill has reached out to Jackson for comment.