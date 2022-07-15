Here are the two Republicans who voted against suspending tariffs on baby formula imports in 421-2 vote

Two Republicans on Friday voted against legislation suspending tariffs on imports of baby formula.

The measure, titled the Formula Act, cleared the House in a bipartisan 421-2 vote. It comes in response to the nationwide baby formula scarcity, which Americans have been grappling with for months.

The two Republicans who voted against the measure were Reps. Rick Allen (Ga.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas).

Gohmert delivered a lengthy speech on the House floor Friday, which touched on his vote against the baby formula bill. He argued that the legislation was “thrown upon” Republicans at the last minute, after the vote was announced Thursday night, arguing that it was rushed in the chamber.

“It seems like this bill was a rush to get done without properly considering what this would mean,” he said.

The Texas Republican also voted against two baby formula-related bills in May.

He was one of nine Republicans to oppose the Access to Baby Formula Act which received widespread GOP support, passing in a 414-9 vote. The legislation, which passed through the Senate by unanimous consent and was signed into law by President Biden, permanently eased restrictions on the types of baby formula that people who are part of the federal low-income assistance program for women, children and infants are able to purchase.

The second bill, titled the Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, was opposed by all Republicans present. It would have given the Food and Drug Administration $28 million in emergency funds to address the baby formula shortage.

While the baby formula shortage has received less news coverage in recent weeks, shortages remain an issue.

The Wall Street Journal, citing data from market-research firm IRI, said about 30 percent of powdered formula products in the U.S. were out of stock in stores for the week ending on July 3.

The scarcity was in part caused by the closure of an Abbott Nutrition factory in February, which shuttered operations because four infants who consumed formula from the facility developed rare bacterial infections and were hospitalized. Earlier this month, however, the factory resumed production.