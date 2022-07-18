Staff at eight House offices become first to begin unionization process

Staffers at eight House offices began the process to unionize on Monday, becoming the first congressional employees to move forward in the unionization effort on Capitol Hill.

The move came more than two months after the House approved a resolution, along party lines, granting House staffers the legal protection to create a union and participate in collective bargaining.

The eight offices where staffers filed for unionization were all held by Democratic lawmakers: Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Jesús “Chuy” García (Ill.), Ro Khanna (Calif.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Ted Lieu (Calif.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Melanie Stansbury (N.M.).

A total of 85 congressional workers filed petitions for representation with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, according to the Congressional Workers Union.

The group hailed the effort, calling Monday a “historic day for congressional staff and our democracy,” and arguing that unions will give staffers a voice in decisions that impact the Capitol.

“For far too long, congressional staff have dealt with unsafe working conditions, unlivable wages, and vast inequity in our workplaces that prevent Congress from properly representing the communities and needs of the American people,” Congressional Workers Union said in a statement.

“Having a seat at the bargaining table through a union will ensure we have a voice in decisions that impact our workplace,” the group added.

The push for unionization on Capitol Hill gained steam earlier this year after an Instagram account dubbed Dear White Staffers, which is widely known among congressional staff, drew attention for sharing anonymous stories from aides that shed light on their low salaries and subsequent financial struggles.

In February, congressional staffers said they were forming the Congressional Workers Union. And in May, the House approved a resolution giving the employees the ability to unionize and collectively bargain.

Levin, the sponsor of the resolution giving staffers the protection to unionize and a former union organizer, applauded the employees in the eight congressional offices.

“As a former union organizer and someone who spent decades in the labor movement, I know how important it is to keep the spotlight focused on the people today is truly about: the workers,” he said in a statement.

“It is the workers who ensure that this institution—the bedrock of our fragile and precious democracy—operates efficiently and serves the American people here in the Capitol and in every corner of our nation,” he added.

Updated at 12:57 p.m.