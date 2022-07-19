These are the 47 House Republicans who voted for a bill protecting marriage equality

More than three dozen House Republicans voted for a bill on Tuesday to protect marriage equality, less than one month after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an opinion calling for the reversal of landmark cases safeguarding LGBTQ rights.

The House approved the measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, in a 267-157 vote. Seven Republicans did not vote.

A total of 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure: Reps. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), Don Bacon (Neb.), Cliff Bentz (Ore.), Ken Calvert (Calif.), Kat Cammack (Fla.), Mike Carey (Ohio), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), John Curtis (Utah), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Tom Emmer (Minn.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Mike Garcia (Calif.), Carlos Gimenez (Fla.), Tony Gonzales (Texas), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Ashley Hinson (Iowa), Darrell Issa (Calif.), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), David Joyce (Ohio), John Katko (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Nancy Mace (S.C.), Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Peter Meijer (Mich.), Dan Meuser (Pa.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Blake Moore (Utah), Dan Newhouse (Wash.), Jay Obernolte (Calif.), Burgess Owens (Utah), Scott Perry (Pa.), Tom Rice (S.C.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Mike Simpson (Idaho), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Bryan Steil (Wis.), Chris Stewart (Utah), Mike Turner (Ohio), Fred Upton (Mich.), David Valadao (Calif.), Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.), Ann Wagner (Mo.), Michael Waltz (Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).

The bill seeks to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, a measure that Congress passed in a bipartisan fashion and former President Clinton signed into law in 1996 that acknowledged marriage as “only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife.”

Additionally, the measure defined spouse as “a person of the opposite sex who is a husband or a wife.”

The legislation passed on Tuesday, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, would roll back the 1996 law and require that couples be considered married if they tied the knot in a state where their marriage was lawful.

The House Judiciary Committee said that provision would ensure that same-sex and interracial couples receive equal treatment to other married individuals on the federal level.

The measure also authorizes the attorney general to initiate civil action against individuals who breach the legislation, and gives people the authority to launch civil action if their rights as laid out in the bill are violated.