Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee to examine Trump actions during attack in prime-time hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will examine former President Trump’s actions during the insurrection in a prime-time hearing on Thursday.

The committee plans to give a “minute-by-minute” account of what the former president was doing — or not doing — during the 187 minutes that elapsed between the start of the attack and Trump’s release of a short video telling rioters to go home.

