Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee to examine Trump actions during attack in prime-time hearing
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will examine former President Trump’s actions during the insurrection in a prime-time hearing on Thursday.
The committee plans to give a “minute-by-minute” account of what the former president was doing — or not doing — during the 187 minutes that elapsed between the start of the attack and Trump’s release of a short video telling rioters to go home.
Follow The Hill’s live coverage below:
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More House News
Senate
Healthcare
Healthcare
House
Video/Hill.TV
THE HILL TV
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
Reporter: Facebook using ex-CIA to decide misinformation policy is ‘very, very worrying’
Top Stories
Administration
House
Administration
Technology