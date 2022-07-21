trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee to examine Trump actions during attack in prime-time hearing

by The Hill staff - 07/21/22 6:00 PM ET

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will examine former President Trump’s actions during the insurrection in a prime-time hearing on Thursday.

The committee plans to give a “minute-by-minute” account of what the former president was doing — or not doing — during the 187 minutes that elapsed between the start of the attack and Trump’s release of a short video telling rioters to go home.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below:

Tags Donald Trump Jan. 6 attack Jan. 6 hearings

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  2. Webb telescope suffered ...
  3. OIG asks Secret Service to stop ...
  4. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  5. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  6. House passes bill to protect access ...
  7. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  8. Chris Cuomo on CNN: ‘I’ll never ...
  9. Secret Service turns over single ...
  10. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  11. Melania Trump says she ‘was unaware ...
  12. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  13. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  14. Senate Democrats roll out ...
  15. White House plays down worries about ...
  16. Johnson signals he would vote for ...
  17. Half of Americans expect a civil war ...
  18. Fox News contributor: Biden should ...
Load more

Video

See all Video