House

Cheney says Jan. 6 panel will hold more hearings in September

by Mychael Schnell - 07/21/22 8:20 PM ET
Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, on July 12, 2022. In a hearing already sprinkled with notable moments, Cheney saved perhaps the most startling one for last as she said that the panel had learned that former President Donald Trump had recently tried to contact a witness whom “you have not yet seen in these hearings.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) announced on Thursday that the Jan. 6 select committee will hold additional hearings in September.

Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, announced the additional upcoming presentations at Thursday’s prime-time hearing, asserting that the panel has “considerably more to do.”

“In the course of these hearings we have received new evidence, and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward. Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue. Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said.

“And now, even as we conduct our ninth hearing, we have considerably more to do. We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather. So our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts before convening further hearings this September,” she added.

The announcement is not a surprise. The panel has said it is coming up with more information, and some had described the prime-time hearing on Thursday night as a season finale of sorts.

New hearings later in August or September would follow Cheney’s own primary contest in Wyoming, where she is an underdog to a Trump-backed GOP rival.

