House

Trump’s daily diary went blank during Jan. 6 riot

by Brett Samuels - 07/21/22 8:53 PM ET
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) speaks at a Jan. 6 hearing.
Greg Nash
Former President Trump remained walled off in his personal dining room watching television for roughly 2 1/2 hours on Jan. 6, the House Select panel investigating the attack said during its Thursday hearing.

The president’s daily diary contained no information about Trump’s activities between 1:21 p.m. and 4:03 p.m. that day, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said.

And a White House photographer was told she could not document Trump’s behavior that afternoon.

“The chief White House photographer wanted to take pictures because it was, in her words, ‘very important for his archives and for history,’” Luria said. “But she was told ‘no photographs.’”

