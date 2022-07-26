House panel says Commanders owner Dan Snyder to be interviewed on Thursday

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will interview Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on Thursday as part of an investigation into workplace misconduct at the NFL team.

Panel Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) filed a deposition notice that indicates Snyder will appear for the interview via Zoom on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, Snyder’s attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the committee suggesting a couple different dates on which her client could testify, with Thursday being one of them. ESPN had obtained a copy of the letter.

Maloney has been trying to get Snyder to testify for some time. Last month, the Washington owner declined to testify because he had a business conflict in France, although the House committee noted he could have appeared virtually.

The House committee launched its investigation into the NFL franchise in October, following the leak of emails from then-President Bruce Allen, which contained racist and homophobic language.

Snyder has been plagued by allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, including accusations he presided over a toxic culture that glorified drinking and objectified women.

Also last month, the committee accused Snyder and his legal team of conducting a “shadow investigation” to discredit accusers and lay the blame for misconduct at the feet of Allen, who was fired by Snyder in 2019.

After an investigation of its own revealed a toxic workplace culture, the NFL league fined the Commanders $10 million last summer.

Another investigation from within the Commanders organization was launched following a former cheerleader accusing Snyder personally of sexual harassment in the 2000s.

The House committee, as well as the D.C. and Virginia attorneys general offices, are also probing financial malfeasance at the Commanders after reports circulated the Commanders hid ticket revenue from other league owners.