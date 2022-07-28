Man arrested near Jayapal’s home charged with felony stalking

A man arrested outside the Seattle home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) earlier this month was charged Thursday with felony stalking.

The 49-year-old suspect, Brett Forsell, was arrested July 9 after threatening to kill the Washington state congresswoman. He had a handgun in his possession at the time as well.

Jayapal alleged after the incident that Forsell had been stalking her for months, making threats against her life and hurling racial epithets.

“The news today from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office that they have charged Mr. Forsell with felony stalking demonstrates that the justice system is doing its work,” Jayapal said in a statement Thursday. The case will now go to trial.

After the arrest, Jayapal blamed former President Trump for stoking political violence.

The congresswoman claimed that Trump’s “Muslim ban,” his transgender military ban and his efforts to subvert the 2020 election results fostered anger and violence like that of Forsell during the incident.

The Hill has reached out to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.