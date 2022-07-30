Congressman’s office says tweet using ‘profanities and offensive language’ posted by staffer

Rep. Chuy García’s (D-Ill.) office said in a statement on Saturday that a staffer in his office had posted an “unauthorized tweet” that used “profanities and offensive language,” adding that action would be taken against the individual.

“Last night a member of Congressman García’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities,” García spokesperson Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli said in a statement.

“The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman García’s history, values, and character. The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Rodríguez-Ciampoli added.

A Fox News reporter tweeted a screenshot of a Twitter user account named “Anarcho3D” early Saturday, who quote-tweeted a statement from the Illinois Democrat.

“I just voted to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President Biden’s desk. Weapons of war have no place in our communities…” García’s tweet partially reads.

The screenshot showed the Twitter user quote-tweeting it, saying “Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes.”

García’s account replied, saying “You are borderline retarded, ya f–king dipshit.”

The tweet reply from García’s account was issued right after midnight on Saturday, according to the reporter’s screenshot. The reporter also noted that the tweet was removed two hours afterward.

The Hill has reached out to García’s office for further comment.