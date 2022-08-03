GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident in Indiana

Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, died in a car accident on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed the news in a statement from Walorski’s office announcing the congresswoman’s death.

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon,” the statement reads.

The accident, a two-vehicle crash, occurred in Indiana at around 12:30 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a passenger car traveling northbound collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle traveling southbound.

Walorski, 58, was in the vehicle heading southbound with two of her aides, Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thompson, 28, both of whom also died, according to the sheriff’s office.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) confirmed in a statement that two of Walorski’s staffers died in the car accident.

“I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers,” Scalise said.

The occupant in the vehicle traveling northbound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Joseph Choi contributed.

Updated 4:25 p.m.