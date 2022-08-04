Rep. John Yarmuth tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest congressional lawmaker to come down with the virus.

Yarmuth, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, said he is experiencing a light cough.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, double-boosted, and am experiencing no symptoms other than a light cough. I’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and will be working from home for the remainder of this week. Stay safe, everyone!” Yarmuth wrote on Twitter.

The congressman’s diagnosis comes as the House is out for August recess. The chamber broke for the month on Friday, though lawmakers may reconvene if legislative business is put on the schedule.

A number of senators have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently recovered from the virus.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 the past six days following his “rebound” coronavirus infection. On Thursday, his doctor said he was feeling “very well” and only experiencing a “very occasional cough.”

The U.S. reported more than 161,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.