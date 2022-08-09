Banks leading GOP meeting with Trump in New Jersey day after raid

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is leading a group of the conservative House caucus’s members for a meeting with former President Trump on Tuesday in Bedminster, N.J.

The trip was planned several weeks ago, but happens to fall just one day after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

It is likely members will discuss the FBI search, which has enraged Republicans and prompted House Republicans to vow investigations into the Department of Justice if they win the House majority in this year’s midterm elections.

A Republican Study Committee spokesperson confirmed the meeting.

Banks told Breitbart about the planned trip to meet with Trump last month, praising him as “the​​ most effective president in a lifetime or more.”

“We fully endorse the Trump agenda, and we’ll be having a conversation with him soon about ways that we can work together to advance it,” Banks said at the time.

The meeting also comes just weeks after members of the Republican Study Committee met with former Vice President Mike Pence and applauded him for showing courage on Jan. 6, 2021, despite Trump’s pressure campaign to make Pence unilaterally reject electoral votes that certified Joe Biden’s presidential win.

It won’t be the first time the caucus has met with Trump. Members had a similar visit with Trump at his New Jersey residence last summer.

The Republican Study Committee under Banks has also brought in a broad slate of speakers, including potential 2024 presidential contenders like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as figures like psychologist and author Jordan Peterson.