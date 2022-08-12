trending:

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Garland

by Caroline Vakil - 08/12/22 7:09 PM ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced on Friday that she had filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland as the FBI’s search of the former president’s Florida residence roils Republicans. 

Greene’s resolution claims that the attorney general’s “personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent.”

The warrant was approved by a federal judge and was unsealed on Friday after the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys agreed.

The warrant showed that the FBI secured classified materials that were taken to Mar-a-Lago and suggests the former president is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Republicans including Greene have repeatedly accused Justice of going after Trump for political reasons.

Her resolution claims that Garland’s “effort to unseal the search warrant for the home of former President Donald J. Trump constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” 

The White House has said Biden had no knowledge of the FBI’s search, and no evidence has been presented to dispute that.

Articles of impeachment against Garland are unlikely to pass in Congress given the Democratic majority, and it’s not clear how many Republicans would support the resolution. 

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department for comment. 

Mike Lillis contributed to this report

