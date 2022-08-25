trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

White House calls out Greene, other GOP critics on how their own loans were forgiven

by Julia Mueller - 08/25/22 7:08 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/25/22 7:08 PM ET

The White House on Thursday called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) criticism of President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans, noting that the congresswoman had Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.

The Biden administration’s official Twitter account shared a video of Greene knocking the just-announced debt cancellation in a Newsmax interview as “completely unfair.”

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House wrote, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a lifeline extended to help small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from ProPublica shows the loan and accrued interest for Greene’s company, Taylor Commercial, Inc., which reportedly would go to payroll, was forgiven.

The Hill has reached out to Greene’s office for comment.

The Biden administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.

Biden also announced yet another extension of a freeze on federal student loan repayments and interest accrual, just before the Aug. 31 expiration date set when the deadline was last pushed back.

“For our government just to say, you know, ‘Ok, well your debt is completely forgiven,’ … it’s completely unfair,” Greene said in the Newsmax interview, which aired Wednesday.

Taxpayers “shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy league school,” Greene argued. “That’s not fair.”

Biden responded on Wednesday to reporters’ questions about whether the debt forgiveness is unfair to those who have already paid off or chose not to take out loans, taking a swing at tax cuts on the rich.

“Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multibillion-dollar businesses, if they see one of these guys getting all the tax cuts? Is that fair? What do you think?” Biden said after his remarks announcing the plan.

The debt relief move has garnered praise from Democrats, while Republicans have criticized the economics.

The White House Twitter account has created a thread below its response to Greene’s criticism, with similar responses to other Congressional critics of the student loan debt announcement. The congressmen whose PPP loan amounts were revealed include Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Tags Biden House of Representatives Joe Biden loan freeze Marjorie Taylor Greene Newsmax ppp loans ProPublica Student loan forgiveness student loans Taylor Commercial Inc. White House

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ...
  3. White House calls out Greene, other ...
  4. Five lingering questions on Biden’s ...
  5. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  6. Hannity, Carlson among Fox stars ...
  7. Judge to release redacted affidavit ...
  8. Biden student loan plan leaves Black ...
  9. Biden sees highest approval in a year ...
  10. Voters in these states may soon ...
  11. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  12. Biden says ‘extreme MAGA ...
  13. White House to announce student loan ...
  14. ATF goes after ‘ghost guns’ as ...
  15. Stop the dangerous rhetoric: The ...
  16. Trump loyalists increasing ranks in ...
  17. Former Fox editor Chris ...
  18. Solving the student debt crisis ...
Load more

Video

See all Video