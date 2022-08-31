Cheney to headline right-leaning think tank’s Constitution Day event

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will speak at a right-leaning policy group’s event recognizing the adoption of the Constitution next month.

Cheney will give the annual Constitution Day Lecture for the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank, on Sept. 19. The Wyoming Republican will speak on why President Lincoln’s call for patriotism grounded in “reverence for the Constitution” is essential for defending “our inheritance of liberty.”

Constitution Day is on Sept. 17.

Lincoln said in an 1838 address that the United States’ downfall would only come by “suicide,” according to the institute’s description of the event. It states that Lincoln saw commitment to the Constitution on the part of leaders and citizens as necessary to combat the rise of “mobocratic spirit.”

“Nearly two centuries later, an alarmingly widespread contempt for our laws and political process is threatening the intergenerational compact that perpetuates the American experiment,” the description reads.

Cheney will give her remarks about a month after her defeat in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s lone House seat. She has been a top critic of former President Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and has maintained that she is upholding the Constitution in seeking to hold Trump accountable for his role in the attack and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The House select committee investigating the attack, on which Cheney serves as vice chair, is on a hiatus from its public hearings after holding a series of them during the summer. The hearings are set to resume in September.