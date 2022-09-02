trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Republican representatives call for Garland, Wray to appear before House Judiciary

by Julia Shapero - 09/02/22 2:20 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/02/22 2:20 PM ET
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters outside his office on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss the FBI seizing documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-largo home earlier in the week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other House Republicans on Friday called for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

McCarthy was joined by Reps. Mike Turner, Jim Jordan and James Comer — who serve as the leading Republicans on the House Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectievely — in calling for public hearings and the release of documents related to the search.

“In these extraordinary circumstances, the DOJ is proceeding in a manner that is eroding public trust and confidence,” McCarthy said in a letter to Garland.

McCarthy accused Garland and the Justice Department of being insincere in their public claims that the department would speak through “its court filings and its work” and release information in an “appropriate” manner. 

Instead, the House minority leader suggested that the Justice Department was leaking information to the media to “create a one-sided narrative.”

“The appropriate time is now, and the appropriate way is to publicly appear before and answer important questions to the congressional committees of jurisdiction that oversee your department,” McCarthy said.

The group of House Republicans also requested that Garland and Wray turn over materials related to the search “immediately without redactions or withholdings.” While several documents have been unsealed in the litigation that has followed the raid, many contained redactions.

The FBI carried out a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8, recovering more than 100 classified documents. Agents conducted the search after evidence suggested that Trump had “likely concealed and removed” documents in the face of a grand jury subpoena.

Tags Christopher Wray Department of Justice Donald Trump FBI FBI search of Mar-a-Lago House Intelligence Committee House Judiciary Committee House Oversight and Reform Committee James Comer Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland Mike Turner Mike Turner

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House defends presence of ...
  2. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  3. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  4. READ: Full inventory of documents ...
  5. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory details ...
  6. WAR IN UKRAINE: Three nights with the ...
  7. Biden was right: MAGA ideology is ...
  8. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  9. Biden: ‘I don’t consider any ...
  10. How cable news is reacting to ...
  11. Biden to hecklers at Philadelphia ...
  12. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  13. John Harwood leaving CNN
  14. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  15. Michigan police investigating voting ...
  16. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  17. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  18. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
Load more

Video

See all Video