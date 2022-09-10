trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 rioter with flag from US Capitol

by Jared Gans - 09/10/22 6:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/10/22 6:04 PM ET
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) addresses reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss those still in a Washington, D.C., jail for committing crimes during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Greg Nash
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) addresses reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss those still in a Washington, D.C., jail for committing crimes during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) presented a flag from the U.S. Capitol on Friday to Simone Gold, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

Gold, who founded the anti-COVID-19 restriction group America’s Frontline Doctors and promoted the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19, pleaded guilty in March to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds during the storming of the Capitol. She was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and ordered to pay a $9,500 fine. 

Gohmert said in a release that Gold is a “patriot” and “American hero.” 

“After having her name and reputation shamefully dragged through the mud, the Biden administration’s DOJ threw her in prison for peacefully walking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and delivering a speech,” Gohmert said. “Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like—something I never thought I’d see here in the United States of America.” 

He said Gold gave the world “life-saving” early treatment options to COVID-19 that “undoubtedly” saved many lives. 

Multiple studies and fact checks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have concluded that hydroxychloroquine does not make a difference in protecting people from the virus. 

“History will not look kindly upon those who persecuted—and prosecuted—doctors who spoke out against the COVID lockdown, mask and vaccine mandates,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert said in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19 that he would take hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

Tags America's Frontline Doctors COVID-19 pandemic Department of Justice hydroxychloroquine Jan. 6 insurrection Louie Gohmert Louie Gohmert Simone Gold Simone Gold Texas

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  2. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  3. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  4. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  5. Oz tries to tighten the screws on ...
  6. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  7. CNN’s Tapper: It would be ...
  8. Department of Justice subpoenas ...
  9. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  10. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  11. Biden to attend premier Hispanic ...
  12. Gavin Newsom faces new challenge with ...
  13. Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 ...
  14. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  15. US life expectancy is in freefall — ...
  16. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  17. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  18. Harry and Meghan join William and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video