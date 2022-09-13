trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Kinzinger: ‘Donald Trump brought heaps of fear into the Republican Party’

by Julia Mueller - 09/13/22 11:48 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/13/22 11:48 AM ET
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups.
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 focusing on the ties between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday said former President Trump “brought heaps of fear” into the GOP as lawmakers worried disloyalty to their party leader could knock them out of favor.

“For some reason, somewhere, it all became about power, and it all became about fear. And Donald Trump brought heaps of fear into the Republican Party,” Kinzinger said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“For like a year or two, people thought maybe we could take down Donald Trump. When he kept surviving, this fear came through of like, ‘we have to do everything he wants, because he is invulnerable,’ and he very well may be invulnerable, but there are a lot of people that, with that fear, sold out their soul because they didn’t want to be kicked out of the tribe.” 

The Illinois congressman, one of just two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, said his party “has gone crazy.”

Kinzinger ran down “the holier-than-thou folks” in Congress who put their loyalty to Trump ahead of their party’s practical values. 

“You know these people, the holier-than-thou folks that get elected to Congress that preach to you constantly about the Constitution, what’s in it, what isn’t in it, how this little nuance does abide by it or doesn’t abide by it. We all believe in the Constitution,” Kinzinger said.

“They’re the same people that have sold out their values because the — Donald Trump said to do so. They’re the same people that now consider conservatism to be that fealty to Donald Trump.”

Earlier this year, Kinzinger’s fellow Republican on the Jan. 6 committee Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said loyalty to Trump and loyalty to the Constitution were mutually exclusive and that the Republican party needs to choose one.

Kinzinger and Cheney have both come under fire from the former president and his supporters for breaking rank to criticize him.

Trump last year reveled in Kizinger’s announcement that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

Cheney recently lost her reelection bid to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s GOP primary, and said in her concession speech that she “could easily” have won her House seat again, but that she would have had to “enable [Trump’s] ongoing efforts to unravel our Democratic system.”

Kinzinger on MSNBC Tuesday appealed to his “Democratic friends,” saying he understands frustration and disappointment with conservatives and moderates, but that threats to democracy require a cooperative, collaborative approach in Congress. 

“We have all got to come together because, if you truly believe democracy is in threat — if you truly believe that — then we need uncomfortable alliances,” he added.

Tags Adam Kinzinger Adam Kinzinger Donald Trump fear GOP House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack MSNBC

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  2. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  3. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  4. Far-right candidate causes headaches ...
  5. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  6. Less than half of Americans can name ...
  7. Former federal prosecutor says Barr ...
  8. Why Ukraine’s successful offensive ...
  9. Senate to investigate alleged Trump ...
  10. Alaska Senate candidate drops out of ...
  11. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  12. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  13. DRIED UP: In Utah, drying Great Salt ...
  14. ‘Republicans for ...
  15. Kinzinger: ‘Donald Trump brought ...
  16. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  17. Russian municipal deputies call for ...
  18. 1,300 New York Times employees refuse ...
Load more

Video

See all Video