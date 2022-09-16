Marjorie Taylor Greene, gun control activist have physical exchange: ‘Did she literally tweet out the video of her kicking me?’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted a video on Thursday of an exchange with young gun control activists in which the congresswoman appears to kick a woman walking in front of her whom Greene’s staff accuses of impeding her movement.

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Greene captioned her video, which shows the congresswoman leaving the Capitol while surrounded by a group of activists asking her questions about gun violence.

“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law,” Greene states.

An official with the progressive group Voters of Tomorrow indicated that she was the person kicked in the video.

“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Marianna Pecora, deputy communications director of the progressive group Voters of Tomorrow, tweeted in response to Greene’s video.

In the video, Greene appears to step on Pecora’s foot as the younger woman walks in front of her before thrusting her leg against Pecora’s to create space for her to walk.

A man next to Greene told Pecora: “You can’t block a member of Congress.”

Greene told the group of activists to move to a country without the Second Amendment if they are concerned about gun safety.

“You guys should move to some country where they don’t have guns,” she said.

Greene called one activist a “coward,” saying that he is “scared of legal gun owners that want to protect their kids in school.”

“I support people to protect themselves with their guns,” the representative said, adding that she thinks gun-free zones are “what causes people to die.”

One woman said that she was in Boulder, Colo., during the 2021 shooting at a grocery store there, asking Greene: “Shouldn’t Americans have the right to go to the grocery store?”

“Americans should have the right to protect themselves,” Greene responded.

The Hill has reached out to Greene and Pecora for comment on the incident.