LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to address House conservatives

Greg Norman, the chairman and CEO of LIV Golf, on Wednesday will address members of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

The meeting comes as Norman meets with members of both parties this week to promote his golf league, which launched this year as a PGA Tour rival and is backed by Saudi Arabia, spurring controversy.

“LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,” LIV Golf spokesperson Jonathan Grella said in statement to ESPN. “Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.”

The Justice Department in July launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of possible anti-competitive behavior.

The Republican Study Committee, under the leadership of its chairman, Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), has featured a number of high-profile speakers at its weekly meetings, from potential presidential contenders like former Vice President Mike Pence to thinkers popular in conservative circles, like professor and author Jordan Peterson.

LIV Golf has already gotten an embrace from some on the right. In June, former President Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Fox News host Tucker Carlson attended a LIV Golf tournament at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

But the league has also gotten some pushback from conservative Republicans.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who is a member of the Republican Study Committee, has called on the Justice Department to investigate whether LIV Golf violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by not registering its ties with the Saudi Arabian government.