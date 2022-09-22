trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Staffers to hold first union vote in Capitol Hill office

by Julia Shapero - 09/22/22 11:23 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/22/22 11:23 AM ET
Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 to discuss the Protect Children Through Safe Gun Ownership Act.
Greg Nash
Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 to discuss the Protect Children Through Safe Gun Ownership Act.

Staffers in Rep. Andy Levin’s (D-Mich.) office will hold Capitol Hill’s first ever union vote on Thursday and Friday.

“Today marks the first union election in the history of the U.S. Congress,” the Congressional Workers Union said on Twitter. “This is a historic moment for both the labor movement and democracy.”

The vote comes just over four months after the House voted in May to allow congressional workers to unionize. Levin introduced the resolution that eventually passed entirely along party lines.

“This is only the beginning as we move towards elections in several other offices,” the union added on Twitter. “We want to recognize the brave congressional staffers who have spoken out and demanded better working conditions across Capitol Hill and have brought us to this incredible point in history!”

Levin’s office was one of eight congressional offices that voted in July to move forward with a union election, along with the offices of Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.).

However, Levin will only remain in office for about three more months, after he lost his primary to the more moderate Rep. Haley Stevens in August.

Stevens and Levin were both elected in the 2018 midterm elections, but the redistricting process forced them into a member-on-member match-up.

Tags Andy Levin Andy Levin congressional staff union Congressional union Haley Stevens Haley Stevens House staffers unionization

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  3. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  4. Trump claims presidents can ...
  5. What you need to know about the ...
  6. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  7. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  10. White House releases state-by-state ...
  11. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  12. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  13. GOP feeling better about Walker’s ...
  14. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  15. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  16. These are the happiest states in ...
  17. Does China have designs on Siberia?
  18. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video