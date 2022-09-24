trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Cheney: ‘Any interaction’ Trump has with Jan. 6 committee will be under oath, subject to perjury penalties

by Julia Shapero - 09/24/22 11:11 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/24/22 11:11 PM ET
Liz Cheney
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) emphasized on Saturday that “any interaction” former President Trump has with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will be “under oath and subject to penalties of perjury.”

Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the committee, has remained tight-lipped about many aspects of the panel’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, as have her fellow committee members.

In a Saturday interview with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, Cheney declined to specifically say whether the panel would like to hear from the former president, instead noting that if it does he will be required to tell the truth.

Cheney, a prominent Trump critic, did not otherwise hold back in speaking against the former president, however, calling him “fundamentally destructive” for the Republican Party. The congresswoman pointed to responses from her fellow members of the GOP to presidential records being recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home as the latest example.

“You look at how many senior Republicans are going through contortions to try to defend the fact that the former president had stored in a desk drawer apparently, in an unsecure storage room, in a resort … documents that had the highest classification markings,” Cheney told Smith at the Tribune’s annual festival.

Despite her views on the former president, Cheney told Smith she does not regret voting against Trump’s first impeachment based on the evidence. She also noted that those proceedings have informed her current work on the Jan. 6 Committee.

“They would have had more Republican votes if they had enforced their subpoenas, and that is certainly a lesson that we have taken into [the] Jan. 6 Select Committee’s work,” Cheney said.

The Jan. 6 Committee has taken a strong stance on enforcing its subpoenas, referring several Trump allies for criminal contempt of Congress.

Cheney said she would “do everything I can” to ensure Trump is not the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“And if he is the nominee,” she added, “I won’t be a Republican.”

Tags 2024 presidential election classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Jan. 6 Committee Jan. 6 House committee Liz Cheney Mar-a-Lago Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Zelensky offers guarantees for ...
  2. California first state to ban natural ...
  3. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  4. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  5. These are the 10 US cities people ...
  6. Denver Riggleman: White House ...
  7. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over GOP ...
  8. Cheney says she won’t vote for ...
  9. Five things Republicans would do in a ...
  10. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  11. Cheney: ‘Any interaction’ Trump ...
  12. Putin’s final goal in Ukraine has ...
  13. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  14. Trump denounces New York attorney ...
  15. Musk activating Starlink satellite ...
  16. Some Republicans feel uneasy about ...
  17. Former top Pence aide: Trump claim ...
  18. How Democrats can avoid another ...
Load more

Video

See all Video