Jan. 6 hearing to feature documentary clips of Roger Stone predicting political violence

The final scheduled hearing from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will feature documentary clips of former Trump adviser Roger Stone predicting political violence after the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Wednesday hearing will broadcast film footage from a Danish crew led by director Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who is making a documentary about Stone called “A Storm Foretold,” expected for release later this year.

The Danish crew’s footage captured Stone predicting months before the 2020 election that Trump would use armed guards and loyal judges to stay in power, according to the Post, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

The clips will also reveal comments from other Trump officials, including former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, about declaring victory regardless of the results, the Post reported. Trump would go on to do just that on election night.

Guldbrandsen told the newspaper that “being with Roger Stone and people around him for nearly three years, we realized what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan. 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an antidemocratic movement in the United States.”

Politico reported last month that Jan. 6 committee aides traveled to Copenhagen in Denmark to review the footage.

The committee reviewed three years’ worth of footage and ultimately settled on playing 14 clips totaling about 10 minutes of footage at Wednesday’s hearing, although which footage to play has not been finalized, the Post reported.

The Post previously reported about one clip, recorded months before the 2020 election, in which Stone discussed with a staffer that Trump should use the courts and federal judges to stay in power if he lost the race.

In another clip, recorded the day before the election after a rally for former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Stone talked of violence, saying, “F— the voting. Let’s get right to the violence,” before adding that he was joking.

The House committee’s last planned hearing will be followed by a final report on its investigation. The panel has painted Trump as at the center of the events that led to the attack on the Capitol.

Lawmakers have argued he made multiple attempts to stay in power, including pushing to swing the vote his way in battleground states, pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election and letting rioters attack the Capitol for hours until he realized the effort was failing.

Over the summer hearings, the committee featured documentary footage from two other filmmakers who captured the riot and events leading up to Jan. 6.