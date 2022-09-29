trending:

House

Rep. Don Bacon recovering following emergency appendectomy

by Mychael Schnell - 09/29/22 12:52 PM ET
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) leaves the House Chamber following the final vote of the week regarding the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Greg Nash

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) underwent an emergency appendectomy late Wednesday night after being diagnosed with appendicitis, his office announced on Thursday.

Bacon, 59, was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital on Wednesday night after experiencing “intense abdominal pain,” according to his office. The congressman described the emergency appendectomy as a “home run.”

“I want to thank the medical team at Walter Reed Hospital for their efficient and swift care they provided not only to me, but those they serve every day,” Bacon said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to a full recovery and quickly returning to work.”

The congressman is expected to be released later on Thursday, according to his office.

Appendicitis is a condition that occurs when the appendix becomes inflamed, causing pain to the lower right abdomen. The standard treatment is surgery that removes the appendix, also known as an appendectomy, according to Mayo Clinic.

Roughly five to nine of every 100 people develop appendicitis throughout their lives, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Bacon, a three-term congressman, represents Nebraska’s second congressional district.

The Nebraska Republican handidly won his Republican primary for reelection in May, besting business owner Steve Kuehl by more than 50 percentage points. He will now face state Sen. Tony Vargas (D) in the general election.

Cook Political Report rates his race a “toss up.”

