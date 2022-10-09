Trump knocks Pelosi over stalled stock trading ban 

Former President Trump on Sunday knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over Democrats’ failure to bring a bill that would ban lawmakers from trading stocks to the floor before the midterm elections.

“Look at her stocks. I mean, she did better than Warren Buffett. I don’t know about her husband. I don’t know who the hell’s running that deal,” Trump said of Pelosi at a rally in Mesa, Arizona.

“And now she doesn’t want to change it, where they’re allowed to get inside information.”

Pelosi last month hinted that the much-anticipated measure might be brought to the floor for a vote, but after sharing the draft legislation, leaders said more time was needed for members to review the bill. And Pelosi said it didn’t have the votes to pass.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) was among the Democrats who were furious that a vote was not held before the midterms in November.

“This moment marks a failure of House leadership — and it’s yet another example of why I believe that the Democratic Party needs new leaders in the halls of Capitol Hill, as I have long made known,” Spanberger said in a statement.

Pelosi came under criticism over reports earlier this year that her husband Paul Pelosi sold millions of dollars of shares in a chipmaker company as the House prepared to vote on a bill related to the industry.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on lawmakers to do a “thorough investigation and look at what is the proper role for members of Congress,” and said Pelosi should not be involved in writing the bill.

Pelosi had previously supported lawmakers’ participation in stock trading, but changed her position earlier this year and backed a ban.

Trump was in Arizona Sunday to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters after attending a separate rally in Nevada the night before.

“We’re going to end the crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all. She is crazy,” Trump said at the rally.

Pelosi has indicated that this will be her last session as speaker, regardless of whether Democrats keep control of the House in November, but is still running for re-election.