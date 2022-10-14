trending:

House

Ocasio-Cortez slams Boebert, calls her ‘too scared to hold regular town halls’

by Julia Shapero - 10/14/22 1:55 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday for being “too scared to hold regular town halls” after Boebert accused Ocasio-Cortez of rarely seeing her constituents.

“Hey Boebert, you seem to have us confused,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “I: have attended & hosted 100s of community events, hold regular town halls, don’t take a dime in corporate cash. You: are bankrolled by corporate PACs, Big Ag, & Oil, are too scared to hold regular town halls open to all.”

The latest series of jabs follows a video Boebert posted online of a man yelling at Ocasio-Cortez at a town hall over support for the war in Ukraine.

“On the rare occasions that @AOC actually spends time with her constituents, she is reminded that she has sold them out at every turn,” Boebert said in the tweet.

The two congresswomen — who represent the most liberal and conservative wings of their respective parties — have frequently feuded. 

Boebert trolled Ocasio-Cortez in November when she showed up to meet former President Trump in a red dress with the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.” Boebert’s dress took inspiration from Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” dress that she wore to the Met Gala in September 2021.

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Boebert in December over a photo she posted of her children holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. Boebert in response accused Ocasio-Cortez of using “her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents.”

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez democrats Lauren Boebert republicans Twitter U.S. House Of Representatives

