Iowa congresswoman being treated in hospital for kidney infection  

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) is being treated for a kidney infection at an Iowa hospital, her office said.

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said in a statement on the congresswoman’s Twitter that Hinson “is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” though further details about the recovery timeline were not disclosed.

The congresswoman was reportedly admitted Sunday night to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Hinson, a first-term representative on Capitol Hill, is running for reelection against Democratic Iowa state Sen. Liz Mathis.

Hinson, who currently represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, is running against Mathis for Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.

According to the Des Moines Register, Hinson and Mathis are slated to debate on live television Tuesday night.