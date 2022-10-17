trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Iowa congresswoman being treated in hospital for kidney infection  

by Julia Mueller - 10/17/22 9:39 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/17/22 9:39 AM ET

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) is being treated for a kidney infection at an Iowa hospital, her office said. 

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said in a statement on the congresswoman’s Twitter that Hinson “is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” though further details about the recovery timeline were not disclosed. 

The congresswoman was reportedly admitted Sunday night to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. 

Hinson, a first-term representative on Capitol Hill, is running for reelection against Democratic Iowa state Sen. Liz Mathis.  

Hinson, who currently represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, is running against Mathis for Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.  

According to the Des Moines Register, Hinson and Mathis are slated to debate on live television Tuesday night. 

Tags Ashley Hinson Ashley Hinson house Iowa Liz Mathis

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. Republicans hold new polling ...
  3. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  4. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  5. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  6. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  7. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  8. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  9. ADL chief: Trump post on American ...
  10. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  11. Thirty injured, four killed in mass ...
  12. GOP Senate candidate says he would ...
  13. McCarthy says if he doesn’t win ...
  14. Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax
  15. Frequent chemical hair straightening ...
  16. Supreme Court won’t hear American ...
  17. Debate dodging: The latest threat to ...
  18. Darkening economic outlook spells ...
Load more

Video

See all Video