trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Cheney knocks Youngkin for campaigning with Trump-backed election deniers

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/23/22 10:33 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/23/22 10:33 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called out Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for hitting the campaign trail with Trump-backed election deniers in recent weeks.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” moderator Chuck Todd mention to Cheney the comments Youngkin made at a rally in support of Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake earlier this week.

“You know, I think they are really indefensible decisions. And, you know, I’ve said I think that Glenn Youngkin has done a good job as governor of Virginia, but nobody should be out advocating for the election of people who will not honor the sanctity of our elections process,” Cheney told Todd. “And, you know, people who do that are in fact putting politics ahead of the constitution and ahead of the country.”

Lake has been among the most prominent pushers of Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election, while also refusing to commit to accepting the results of her election against Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state.

Youngkin, who defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) last year, has also made campaigned in Michigan with GOP gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon. 

Dixon has pushed the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though has recently backed off her direct support of Trump’s election denial.

Cheney’s remarks come days after the House select committee investigating the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, formally issued a subpoena Trump.

Cheney has become a staunch critic of Trump and his allies in the Republican party, resulting in her being ousted from her leadership position with the House Republican Conference and losing her congressional primary race to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Cheney also ripped Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during her interview Sunday.

She said the Jan. 6 committee, on which she serves as vice chair, would not allow Trump to turn a committee hearing into a “circus” or “food fight.”

And she said McCarthy “is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party,” when discussing his recent comments that Ukraine would not get a “blank check” from a GOP-controlled House.

Tags Arizona gubernatorial race Chuck Todd dan cox Glenn Youngkin Glenn Youngkin Jan 6 house commitee Karl Lake Katie Hobbs Kevin McCarthy Liz Cheney Midterm elections NBC News President Trump Terry McAuliffe Tudor Dixon

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  2. Woodward says Trump ...
  3. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  4. The McRib is back, but McDonald’s ...
  5. Fetterman faces high stakes at ...
  6. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  7. Trump doubles down on threats to sue ...
  8. Political satirists’ dereliction of ...
  9. Lake says she’s going to serve ...
  10. More Republicans trust DeSantis than ...
  11. Powerball jackpot reaches $610M, one ...
  12. Left to Democrats: It’s the ...
  13. Trump on 2024 run: ‘I will probably ...
  14. GOP senator defends Jan. 6 texts to ...
  15. Dominion CEO: Fox News ‘knew the ...
  16. Former Georgia football coach Vince ...
  17. Russia continues ‘massive’ air ...
  18. The tragedy of Liz Truss’s downfall
Load more

Video

See all Video