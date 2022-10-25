trending:

Hope Hicks to appear before Jan. 6 panel

by Rebecca Beitsch - 10/25/22 12:43 PM ET
Greg Nash

Former White House aide Hope Hicks is scheduled to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Hicks, who served as a counselor to former President Trump during her second stint in the White House, left the administration shortly after Jan. 6.

Hicks, who worked for the Trump organization and the Trump campaign before working at the White House, has been considered one of the former president’s closest advisers. 

Her appearance shows that the committee continues to interview those close to Trump in the days surrounding Jan. 6.

But it’s unclear how helpful Hicks will be. During a prior interview with the House Judiciary Committee in 2019, she refused to answer numerous questions about her time in the White House.

The committee declined to comment on Hicks’s scheduled appearance.

But in recent days, the committee has noted the extent it has gained cooperation from Republicans.

“When you look back at what has come out through this committee’s work, the most striking fact is that all this evidence has come almost entirely from Republicans,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in the committee’s likely final hearing earlier this month.

Tags Donald Trump Hope Hicks Hope Hicks Jan. 6 attack Jan. 6 panel

