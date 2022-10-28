Paul Pelosi assaulted at home by assailant

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco early Friday morning after an assailant broke in, according to a statement from the Speaker’s office.

Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, according to her spokesman Drew Hammill. Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a “full recovery.”

The assailant is in custody, according to Hammill.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Hammill said in a statement.

While much is unknown about the attack, it is certain to raise new worries about violence targeting political figures and their families.

Over the summer a man armed with a pistol was arrested near Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) Seattle home after yelling threats at the congresswoman, who was home with her husband at the time.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) was separately attacked by a man at a campaign event in New York during his gubernatorial race.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.