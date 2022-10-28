Lawmakers condemn violence, send well wishes to Paul Pelosi after attack

Lawmakers from both parties are condemning violence aimed at public servants and their families while sending well wishes to Paul Pelosi after the U.S. House Speaker’s husband was attacked at their San Francisco home.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office said Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” after someone broke into their home early Friday morning, adding he was taken to the hospital and was “expected to make a full recovery.” Police said a suspect is in custody.

The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, according to her office.

“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweeted, “I wish Mr Pelosi well & pray for a quick recovery Everyone deserves 2b respected & violence is never okay.”

The Associated Press reported that Paul Pelosi suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, adding he was being treated for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.

The attack quickly raised concerns about violence directed at lawmakers and their families after a series of incidents of politicians facing violence or threats in recent years.

Capitol Police have said threats against lawmakers have been on the rise in recent years, with the agency opening about 1,820 cases involving concerning actions and statements or direct threats in the first three months of 2022.

As lawmakers condemned the attack Friday, some members also pointed to what they see as an increasingly hostile tone in U.S. politics, with concerns about aggressive political rhetoric having ticked up amid rising threats.

“Thank God @SpeakerPelosi’s husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant,” tweeted Rep. Jackie Speier (D), who represents a district that includes part of San Francisco. “While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was physically attacked by a neighbor in 2017, tweeted to wish Paul Pelosi a quick recovery while sharing a tweet that alluded to past comments the Speaker’s daughter made about his own attack. Christine Pelosi had tweeted in 2020 that Paul’s “neighbor was right,” which the platform said violated its rules.

“No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery,” Paul wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted that “What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific,” adding, “We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable.”

The White House said President Biden called the Speaker on Friday to “express his support after this horrible attack.”

“The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added in a statement.