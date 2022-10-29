trending:

House

Pelosi says her husband’s condition ‘continues to improve’ after ‘life-threatening attack’

by Chloe Folmar - 10/29/22 9:42 PM ET
Paul and Nancy Pelosi
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (L) and her husband Paul Pelosi, pose for the media outsise of 10 Downing Street in central London, on September 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a statement Saturday evening saying that her husband Paul Pelosi’s condition “continues to improve” after a “life-threatening attack” early Friday morning.

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” wrote the Speaker in a “Dear Colleague” letter addressed to all members of the House.

“His condition continues to improve,” she added of her husband.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was assaulted with a hammer by an intruder at the family’s home in San Francisco and suffered blunt force trauma.

He underwent surgery to “repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands” and is expected to make a full recovery, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said Friday.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Hammill said earlier that day.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” the Speaker wrote in her letter. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Pelosi added that she and her family are comforted by a passage of the Bible that reads: “Do not fear, for I am with you.  Do not be dismayed, for I am your God.  I will strengthen you and help you.  I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

