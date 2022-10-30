Pelosi says she and children are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ by attack on Paul Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Saturday that her family were “heartbroken and traumatized” after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their San Francisco home.

“Sadly, a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” the Speaker said in a statement.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she added. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,”

Early Friday morning, a man allegedly broke into their home and assaulted Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

A source briefed on the attack said the man shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before assaulting the Speaker’s husband.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries, and the Speaker on Saturday thanked the public for their prayers.

“Please know that your prayers and warm wishes are a comfort to our family and helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” she said in the statement. “His condition continues to improve.”

Friday’s alleged assault is the latest in a long series of attacks targeting members of Congress and government figures.

In June, an armed man was arrested for threatening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh near his Maryland home.

A month later, another man was charged with making death threats outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

U.S. Capitol Police investigations into direct threats and concerning statements or actions have surged, reaching 9,625 cases last year.