House

Pelosi says she and children are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ by attack on Paul Pelosi

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/30/22 7:38 AM ET
Paul and Nancy Pelosi
Getty images
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (L) and her husband Paul Pelosi, pose for the media outsise of 10 Downing Street in central London, on September 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Saturday that her family were “heartbroken and traumatized” after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their San Francisco home.

“Sadly, a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” the Speaker said in a statement.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she added. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,”

Early Friday morning, a man allegedly broke into their home and assaulted Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer. 

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

A source briefed on the attack said the man shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before assaulting the Speaker’s husband.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries, and the Speaker on Saturday thanked the public for their prayers.

“Please know that your prayers and warm wishes are a comfort to our family and helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” she said in the statement. “His condition continues to improve.”

Friday’s alleged assault is the latest in a long series of attacks targeting members of Congress and government figures.

In June, an armed man was arrested for threatening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh near his Maryland home.

A month later, another man was charged with making death threats outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

U.S. Capitol Police investigations into direct threats and concerning statements or actions have surged, reaching 9,625 cases last year.

Tags Brett Kavanaugh Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi paul pelosi attack Pramila Jayapal

