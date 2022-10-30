Suspect in Paul Pelosi assault brought zip ties to attack

The man suspected of assaulting Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), brought zip ties with him when he broke into their home, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

Early Friday morning, a man allegedly broke into the Speaker’s San Francisco home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time but has since returned to California to be with her husband.

The source said the man had zip ties and noted similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, where multiple rioters were seen wielding zip ties as they stormed the building.

Authorities have identified the suspect as David DePape, 42, and prosecutors said they expect to file charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse.

The existence of the zip ties was first reported by CNN.

The Hill previously reported that the suspect shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before assaulting the Speaker’s husband.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries, and the Speaker on Saturday thanked the public for their prayers.

“Sadly, a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” said Nancy Pelosi.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she continued. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,”

Friday’s incident is the latest in a long string of violent threats and attacks against lawmakers and prominent government officials.