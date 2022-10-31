San Francisco DA announces attempted murder charge for alleged Paul Pelosi attacker

The San Francisco district attorney on Monday announced an attempted murder charge for the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in the couple’s California home last week.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that David Wayne DePape, 42, will be charged with residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family, in addition to attempted murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The state charges were announced shortly after the Department of Justice charged DePape with federal assault and attempted kidnapping.

DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in the middle of the night and striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing serious injuries, authorities said.

Developing