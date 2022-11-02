Capitol Police weren’t monitoring cameras at Pelosi’s home as they captured break-in

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said they were not actively monitoring cameras at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) San Francisco home when they captured a break-in that led to a violent attack on her husband, because the Speaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

In a statement, the agency confirmed earlier reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times that Capitol Police began responding to the incident minutes later after an employee in the agency’s command center noticed the camera feed showing police activity at the home.

Authorities say David DePape, 42, broke into the home before dawn on Friday morning looking for the Speaker, looking to break her kneecaps if she “lied.”

After he allegedly found Paul Pelosi and learned the Speaker was not home, her husband went into the bathroom and called 911.

Upon local police’s arrival, DePape, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges, allegedly struck Pelosi with a hammer. The Capitol Police employee then noticed the activity on a screen showing the camera feed sometime afterward, according to the agency’s statement.

Capitol Police said its policy is to only monitor the residence’s cameras — some of 1,800 the agency has access to — around the clock when the Speaker is there.

“While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence,” the agency said. “The Command Center personnel noticed the police activity on the screen and used the feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators.”

But the Capitol Police announced on Wednesday that they had begun an internal security review following the attack, which became the latest incident to raise fresh questions about lawmaker security.

Lawmakers increased funding for the agency in July of last year following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and as the Capitol Police responded to an increasing barrage of threats against individual lawmakers that has only continued to rise since.

A man unsuccessfully tried to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) in July during an event for his gubernatorial campaign, which came days after a man was arrested near the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) for allegedly threatening to kill the congresswoman.

“The funding was vital for us to implement dozens of immediate improvements,” the Capitol Police said on Wednesday. “Now we will fast-track the work we have already been doing to enhance the protection of Members outside of Washington, D.C., while also providing new protective options that will address concerns following Friday’s targeted attack.”