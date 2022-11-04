trending:

House

Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’

by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 11:12 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promised on Thursday that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans retake control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa. “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ky.) similarly suggested last month that Republicans would rein in Ukraine spending if they retake the House, as the GOP appears poised to do, though he stopped far short of saying the faucet would be shut off entirely.

“Ukraine is important, but at the same time it can’t be the only thing, and it can’t be a blank check,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News in October.

The comments earned McCarthy backlash from Democrats, as well as some of his fellow Republicans. The House minority leader appears to be at odds with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has spearheaded Republican support for Ukraine aid.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) accused McCarthy of “giving aid and comfort to the enemy” with his remarks and suggested that the minority leader was trying to appease the far-right wing of the party in his quest to be Speaker.

Greene, a far-right supporter of former President Trump, had warned that the Republican base would be “unhappy” if McCarthy did not give her more power in the House next term.

“I think that to be the best Speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” Greene told The New York Times Magazine in October.

