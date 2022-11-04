trending:

Jan. 6 committee says Trump must start turning over records next week

by Jared Gans - 11/04/22 9:08 PM ET
Donald Trump speaks
AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Former President Trump must begin turning over documents related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection next week, according to a statement from the leaders of the House select committee investigating the attack. 

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a statement Friday that they have informed Trump’s counsel of that new deadline. The former president was originally supposed to provide the documents by Friday, under the terms of the committee’s subpoena. 

The members of the committee unanimously approved issuing a subpoena to Trump for records and testimony at the conclusion of its final public hearing last month. 

Thompson and Cheney said Trump is under subpoena to sit for a deposition on Nov. 14. They said they have received correspondence from Trump and his counsel in connection with the subpoena. 

The subpoena details 19 areas of inquiry that the committee wishes to discuss with him in relation to the insurrection and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

Testimony from many witnesses who testified during public hearings before the committee since the start of the summer detailed efforts to overturn the election results, culminating in the insurrection. 

Trump did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment through his Save America PAC. 

Trump is reportedly looking at Nov. 14, the day he is supposed to testify before the committee, as a potential day to launch a third bid for the White House in 2024.

