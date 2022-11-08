GOP takes out Jan. 6 panel member Luria in Virginia

Virginia State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) is projected to win the race for the Old Dominion’s 2nd congressional district, defeating incumbent and Jan. 6 panel member Rep. Elaine Luria (D).

The Associated Press called the race at 11:03 p.m.

Luria’s loss is likely to be hailed by former President Trump, who had attacked Luria in various rallies for GOP candidates as he criticized the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Kiggans, a U.S. Navy veteran who was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2019, largely focused her campaign on economic issues, with inflation at a decades-high level. She also tied Luria to President Biden, who has faced low approval numbers amid the poor economic environment.

The race was rated a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Trump won the district by just over three percentage points in 2016, while Biden in 2020 secured a victory by almost five percentage points.

This year’s redistricting, however, made the district more Republican, moving it from an R+2 lean to an R+6 and creating a more difficult environment for Luria to prevail. The new lines also include Suffolk, Va., which has a Black population of 40 percent.

Luria largely focused her campaign on military and veterans’ issues, tapping into her background, and abortion, which became top of mind for Democrats this summer after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

She has also warned about the threat to American democracy, leaning into her spot on the jan. 6 panel.

Kiggans, for her part, avoided answering whether or not she believes Biden was fairly elected, noting at their final debate that election integrity was top of mind for her, per The Virginian-Pilot.

Luria criticized Kiggans for voting for a $70 million budget amendment that would carry out an audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in the commonwealth. The measure was not approved.