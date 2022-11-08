Trump backs McCarthy for Speaker, Stefanik for House GOP chair

Former President Trump said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has his support for Speaker if the GOP wins a House majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections as anticipated.

Trump also threw his support behind Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) for another term as chair of the House Republican Conference, telling Fox News, “I think she’s fantastic.”

The former president revealed the endorsements in an interview on Monday on the eve of Election Day.

McCarthy faces no public challengers to the top slot in the House if Republicans win the majority. The party needs to net just five seats on Tuesday to clinch control of the chamber, and polls have shown the GOP with an edge heading into the election.

McCarthy has shored up his path to the Speakership in part by giving members of the right flank a seat at the table. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is likely to chair the House Judiciary Committee if Republicans win the majority. McCarthy has also promised to restore firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee assignments.

Unlike his GOP counterpart in the upper chamber — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — McCarthy has kept up a warm relationship with Trump, having traveled to meet with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida just weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and despite saying that Trump bore some responsibility for the attack.

Trump told Fox News that McConnell is a “lousy leader” and suggested that Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) could be a contender to replace him as head of the Senate GOP.

Stefanik is the favorite to win the conference chair position, but she faces a challenge from first-term Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Donalds announced his candidacy in September when Stefanik was still thought to be considering a run for House majority whip, the No. 3 slot that would open up if Republicans take control of the House.

Current House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is likely to move up to majority leader if Republicans win and faces no competition for the No. 2 post.

A three-way race for whip is the most competitive contest in the GOP leadership elections, with the race dynamics catching the attention of Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The two conservative figures have publicly and privately sparred with Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, who is vying for the post.

Also seeking the GOP whip position are Rep. Drew Ferguson (Ga.), currently the House GOP’s chief deputy whip, and Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), currently the chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House.

House Republicans are set to vote on their conference leadership in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the same day Trump has teased he will make a “very big announcement” amid rumors that he is preparing to launch a 2024 presidential bid.